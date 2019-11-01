Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) SVP Sells $1,372,993.50 in Stock

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,372,993.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.10. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,431,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,652,000 after acquiring an additional 420,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,302,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,736,000 after acquiring an additional 251,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,924,000 after acquiring an additional 167,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,493,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

