Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Earnings Results

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $44.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.85. The company had a trading volume of 315,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,386. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $199.15 and a 12-month high of $434.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.19 and its 200 day moving average is $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total transaction of $312,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $674,639.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,991.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (down from $420.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Lendingtree to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.33.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.