LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 711,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 235,000 shares.The stock last traded at $123.41 and had previously closed at $110.97.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

