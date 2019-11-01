Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 83 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $253.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average of $239.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

