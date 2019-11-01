Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 181 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Filament LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.88. 22,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,281. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.17.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

