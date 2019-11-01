Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.99.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,805. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

