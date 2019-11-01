Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 100.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. 2,108,757 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18.

