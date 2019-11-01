Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $423,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,408,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 355,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 416.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,068 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 169,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.65.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

