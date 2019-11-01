LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

LiDCO Group plc (LON:LID)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $4.20. LiDCO Group shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 130,959 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of LiDCO Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get LiDCO Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.50.

In other news, insider Peter Grant purchased 121,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,868.32 ($6,361.32).

LiDCO Group Company Profile (LON:LID)

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LiDCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiDCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.