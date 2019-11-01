Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.93-6.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.78. Life Storage also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Life Storage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,884. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $112.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.60%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,485,608.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $679,690. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

