Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Down 8.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s share price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $55.05 and last traded at $56.48, 4,825,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 1,552,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.68.

The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.