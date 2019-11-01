Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 41.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after buying an additional 2,022,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,352,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,371,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 19.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 619.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $198.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $206.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.48.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

