Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Short Interest Update

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of LGF.A stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.00. 3,579,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $21.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.41 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

