Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

LFUS stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.57. The company had a trading volume of 241,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.62 and a 200 day moving average of $175.07. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Littelfuse from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.86.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

