Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT Lowered to $165.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

LFUS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.86.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.07. The company had a trading volume of 194,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,331. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.