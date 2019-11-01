LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $69.87. 47,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,105. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $126.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 target price on shares of LivaNova and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In related news, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $162,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $561,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

