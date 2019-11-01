LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Trading 2.8% Higher on Strong Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded up 2.8% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.95, 251,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,527,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. LKQ’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in LKQ by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 522.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

