Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $768,000 Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $2,759,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $12,243,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $129,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $63.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.