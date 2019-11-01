Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $849,000 Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 92,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $60,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Liebhaber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $299,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock worth $1,239,512 in the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $134.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

