Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $835,000 in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $10,371,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE:CADE opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 6,500 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,121.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 87,177 shares of company stock worth $1,360,018. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

