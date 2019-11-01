Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.