Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.