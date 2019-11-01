LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $225.19

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $225.19 and traded as high as $236.89. LSL Property Services shares last traded at $236.89, with a volume of 1,001 shares.

LSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.83. The company has a market cap of $255.19 million and a PE ratio of 25.68.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

