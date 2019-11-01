Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.25 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.07.

LITE stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,696. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,888.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,933 shares of company stock valued at $10,941,834. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 95.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

