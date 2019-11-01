Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Short Interest Up 11.7% in October

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 87.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 1,294.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 68.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,662,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

CLI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. 24,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,622. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 49.47% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

CLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

