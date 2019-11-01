Mad River Investors Sells 570 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mad River Investors lowered its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A comprises approximately 2.5% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 259,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. 14,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $559,084.51.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

