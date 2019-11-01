Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Trading Up 2.1%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) was up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.45, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.48. The company has a market cap of $24.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.

About Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,505,850 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,559 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 1,743,098 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

