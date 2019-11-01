Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDGL. B. Riley set a $134.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $92.43. The stock had a trading volume of 90,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,594. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $219.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 256,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

