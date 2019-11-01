MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 21.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,994,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $3,628,850.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,010 shares of company stock worth $9,454,137. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.35. 38,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.