MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.60 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,606. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

