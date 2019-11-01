Marlowe (LON:MRL) Trading Up 1.1%

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) shares were up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 449.96 ($5.88), approximately 1,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 17,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.81).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 431.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 430.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.12 million and a P/E ratio of 123.61.

Get Marlowe alerts:

In other Marlowe news, insider Alex Dacre purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,737 ($25,789.89). Also, insider Mark Adams purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £29,925 ($39,102.31).

About Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.