Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of MRTN opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Marten Transport by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Marten Transport by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Marten Transport by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

