Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $261.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.47 and a 200 day moving average of $238.83. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $275.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,179,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

