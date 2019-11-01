Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.05, approximately 3,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.47 million during the quarter.

About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

