Matrexcoin (MAC) Price Reaches $0.0220

Matrexcoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Matrexcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Crex24. In the last seven days, Matrexcoin has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Matrexcoin has a total market capitalization of $378,929.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Matrexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matrexcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,281.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.19 or 0.01988613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.77 or 0.03042019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00632444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00658365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00409682 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

About Matrexcoin

MAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Matrexcoin’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,209,730 tokens. Matrexcoin’s official website is matrexcoin.com. Matrexcoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin. The Reddit community for Matrexcoin is /r/matrexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrexcoin Token Trading

Matrexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.