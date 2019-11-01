Max Property Group (MPG) Market Cap Hits $677,797.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $677,797.00 and $146,593.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000758 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006031 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000470 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001080 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Max Property Group

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

