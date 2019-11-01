Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.31 million.

Shares of MXIM traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. 85,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,273. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.08.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $804,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $346,042.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,815 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

