MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,664 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $6,649,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,521,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,246,722.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,760.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,246 shares of company stock worth $15,309,453. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.76.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.35. 63,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

