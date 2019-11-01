MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daily Journal Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,461,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,605. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

