MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $160.73 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $171.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average of $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,604,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $423,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

