McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,470,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 79,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 51.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MDR opened at $1.63 on Friday. McDermott International has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $325.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDermott International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in McDermott International by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in McDermott International by 1,145.8% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,760,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after buying an additional 6,218,241 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in McDermott International by 32.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,866,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,351,000 after buying an additional 956,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in McDermott International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,889,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,906,000 after buying an additional 451,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McDermott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,677,000 after buying an additional 38,183 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

