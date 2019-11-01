McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.00-14.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.38.

MCK stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,736. McKesson has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Wolfe Research downgraded McKesson from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,493 shares of company stock worth $1,612,988 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

