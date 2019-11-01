Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Up 13.2% in October

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 912,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 135,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 68,184 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. Mdu Resources Group has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Williams Capital raised their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

