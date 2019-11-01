Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 571 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in W W Grainger by 41.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 34.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in W W Grainger by 150.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.98.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,263. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.79 and its 200-day moving average is $281.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $321.07.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

