Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

In related news, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $615,769.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,256 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,407. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,677. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.