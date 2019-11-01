Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Buys 6,109 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 72.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 121.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 451,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 9.7% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 223,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 261,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $8,561,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

