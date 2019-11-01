Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Buys 7,611 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,422 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,606,413,000 after buying an additional 952,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,196,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $494,807,000 after buying an additional 570,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,991,095 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $470,630,000 after buying an additional 63,427 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $411,258,000 after buying an additional 686,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $420,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,768 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLNX traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.85. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

