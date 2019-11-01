Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in United Continental in the second quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in United Continental by 218.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in United Continental by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in United Continental in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,981,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $93,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,072 shares of company stock valued at $273,416. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $91.97. 9,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,250. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.