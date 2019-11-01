Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE MDLA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,410. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.68. Medallia has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLA. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Leone acquired 399,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $11,227,331.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medallia stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Medallia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

