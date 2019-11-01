Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.52. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $6,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 83.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $128,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

